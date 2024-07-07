30 C
Ratan Kumar Kesh as interim MD & CEO of Bandhan Bank

KOLKATA, July 6: Ratan Kumar Kesh, executive director and chief operating officer of Bandhan Bank, has been appointed as interim MD & CEO of the private lender with effect from July 10.

The present MD&CEO and founder of the bank will retire on July 9.

In a regulatory filing with the stock exchange on Saturday, the lender said Kesh will be the interim MD & CEO for a period of three months or till the new incumbent takes charge, whichever is earlier.

The appointment of Kesh is pursuant to the approval of the Reserve Bank of India and on the basis of the recommendation of the nomination and remuneration committee and the board of directors of the bank at its meeting held during the day.

Kesh is not debarred or disqualified from holding office of director by virtue of any order of the SEBI or any other such authority, the filing stated.

The appointment of Kesh is also subject to approval of shareholders of the bank.

Kesh has been the executive director and chief operating officer of Bandhan Bank since March 2023. He was formerly with the ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Yes Bank and Axis Bank. (PTI)

 

 

 

