Monday, October 17, 2022
Razer unveil Nintendo Switch-style world’s 1st 5G gaming device

Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
San Francisco, Oct 16: Consumer electronics company Razor has unveiled a Nintendo Switch-style Android handheld device for USD 399.99 that is touted as the world’s first 5G gaming device.

Called the Razer Edge and a Verizon exclusive, the premium Android gaming handheld comes with exclusive Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip, the 144Hz AMOLED display offers and a detachable controller called Kishi V2 Pro for Android and Xbox games.

The Snapdragon G3x Gen 1 chip is capable of “2-3x speeds” for consistent performance and a high frame rate.

The users can use the Razer Kishi V2 Pro with microswitch buttons, analog triggers, programmable macros, and Razer HyperSense haptics for competitive AAA gaming, said the company during its annual RazerCon event.

Like Nintendo’s Switch, the Edge comes in two parts: a main unit with a display and internal hardware, and a set of modular, detachable controls.

The main unit includes a 6.8-inch AMOLED touchscreen display running at a 2,400×1080 resolution, with a refresh rate of 144Hz.

Razer said this results in “87 per cent more pixels than competitive offerings.”

It also features a 5,000-mAh battery, which Razer says should keep you gaming for “hours.”

The Razer Edge will be available in the market in January 2023.

Razer has been preparing a dedicated Android gaming device for months, complete with Verizon’s 5G connectivity to enable cloud gaming on the go.

According to the company, the handheld is perfect both for cloud gaming services and for high-end mobile games like Apex Legends. (AGENCIES)

