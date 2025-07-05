Aamir Khan’s first look from Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ unveiled

New Delhi, July 4: The makers of cinema icon Rajinikanth’s new film “Coolie” have released the first look of superstar Aamir Khan from the upcoming action thriller.

Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for “Kaithi”, “Master”, “Vikram” and “Leo”, has directed the film, which is backed by production house Sun Pictures.

Aamir, who is currently basking in the success of his latest release “Sitaare Zameen Par”, will make a cameo appearance in “Coolie”.

Sun Pictures shared the 60-year-old actor’s first look and introduced his character of Dahaa. “Introducing #AamirKhan as Dahaa, from the world of #Coolie. #Coolie is all set to dominate IMAX screens worldwide from August 14th,” the production house posted on its social media handles.

The film will be Rajinikanth’s 171st film and will also feature Nagarjuna, Shruti Hassan and Satyaraj in pivotal roles. Anirudh Ravichander is composing the music for the film, which concluded shooting in March this year.

Besides “Coolie”, Aamir recently announced that he will be collaborating with Kanagaraj for a yet-untitled superhero movie.

“Lokesh and I are working on a film, it is a superhero film. It is a big-scale action film and it will start next year, second half,” he told PTI.

Aamir’s “Sitaare Zameen Par” released in theatres last month and received rave reviews from the critics. The film is an official remake of the Spanish movie of the same name. (PTI)