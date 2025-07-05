29.6 C
Aparshakti Khurana to make Tamil debut with ‘ROOT- Running Out of Time’

New Delhi, July 4: Actor Aparshakti Khurana is set to foray into Tamil cinema with the upcoming high concept crime thriller “ROOT – Running Out of Time”.

Khurana, known for starring in “Stree” films and “Jubilee” series, will feature alongside actor Gautham Karthik in the Tamil movie.

“Root – Running Out of Time”, which is currently being shot in Chennai, is being directed by Sooriyaprathap S. The movie is backed by Verus Productions.

According to the makers, the film is a “fresh attempt at blending emotional depth with science fiction and crime thriller narrative”.

 “I am absolutely thrilled to be making my debut in Tamil cinema with ‘ROOT – Running Out of Time’. It’s a challenging and unique script, and I’m excited to explore this new territory. The opportunity to work with such a talented team and to connect with a new audience is something I’m truly looking forward to,” Khurana said in a statement.

Khurana will next star alongside actors Vaani Kapoor and Paresh Rawal in “Badtameez Gill”, a comedy drama from Navjot Gulati. (PTI)

