realme introduces narzo N55 at Rs 10,999

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, April 13: realme unveiled its first-ever offering in the narzo N Series, the realme narzo N55 which is an Amazon special smartphone that offers a 64MP camera with a flagship-level sensor and 33W charging at such a price. It also features the mini capsule that offers three essential features including charge notification, data usage notification, and step notification. narzo is the most stylish entry-level all-rounder smartphone category.

With the new Narzo N Series, realme aims to create next-gen smartphones for the younger generation. The realme narzo N55 is set to democratize fast charging technology by introducing 33W SUPERVOOC charging that will charge the device to 50% in just 29 minutes. The realme narzo N55 also comes with a 64MP AI camera that will give the users an extra edge to demonstrate their creativity to the fullest. Additionally, it features an 8MP selfie camera and a range of photography functions, including the exclusive street photography mode and night mode, among other interesting photography options. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset and comes with up to 12GB dynamic RAM.