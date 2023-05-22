25 C
Monday, May 22, 2023
Star Cement appoints Vinit Kumar Tiwari as its new CEO

By The Hills Times
HT Bureau

Guwahati, May 21: Star Cement, on Saturday, announced the appointment of Vinit Kumar Tiwari as the new chief executive officer (CEO) and he will be based out of Kolkata. Tiwari aged about 54 years is an MBA (Marketing) and is an established professional with over 31 years of rich and varied experience. He brings with him a rich experience of three decades working across a multitude of industries having spent a large part of his career in the Cement Industry with core competencies in the areas of leading Business Operations & Management, Sales & Business Development, Supply Chain Management, Profit Centre Operations, Client Relationship Management, Cross-functional Coordination and Transformation initiatives across businesses. He has successfully introduced intensive & ambitious business strategies focused on short & long-term business objectives in many organisations. As CEO of Star Cement, he will be leading the Business in designing and implementing Strategy & Processes, Transformation projects and spearheading end-to-end Business Operations.

Prem Bhajanka, managing director, Star Cement, stated “We are glad to have Mr. Tiwari on board as our new CEO. He has exceptional strategic capabilities, proven operational effectiveness, and strong experience in diverse fields. We look forward to Mr Tiwari realizing the full potential of Star Cement as a winning business which delivers long-term growth and value for all its stakeholders while taking us to newer heights.”

Commenting on his new endeavour, Tiwari stated, “Warm Greetings to the Star Cement Family! I am ecstatic and delighted to be a part of Star Cement Limited. As I start my journey with this great organization, I am looking forward to being a part of the growth trajectory and contributing to the greater success of the organization.”

