Tata Punch Tops 2024 Car Sales, Ends Maruti Suzuki’s 40-Year Reign

Guwahati , 13 Jan, 25: One name stands out when we think of India’s largest car manufacturer by volume: Maruti Suzuki. And for good reason-they dominated the market for 40 years until 2024. However, this year, the Tata Punch surpassed Maruti Suzuki’s Wagon R and Swift to claim the top spot.

Tata Motors sold over 2.02 lakh units of the Tate Punch in 2024. The sub-compact SUV from Tata Motors has proven to be a marvelous success. Launched in 2021, The Tata Punch had positioned itself as an affordable SUV and was heavily promoted by Tata Motors.

The Tata Punch is offered In Petrol, CNG, and an EV avatar, which means it has more options than its competitors. The Tata Punch is powered by a 1.2-litre engine that produces 86.5 bhp and 115Nm and is mated with either a 5-speed manual or an AMT. When running on CNG, it produces 72.5 bhp and 103Nm of torque.

The CNG variant only comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
Indian consumers have a strong preference for SUVs. The Tata Punch fulfils that need at a very competitive price point. The Tata Punch combines the rugged styling and high ground clearance of an SUV with the compact dimension of a hatchback. It also boasts a 5-star Global NCAP rating, making it one of the safest cars in the segment. It also has modern features such as projector headlamps 8 LED ORLS, a touch screen, infotainment system and a sunroof in higher variants, making it a value-for-money offering.


Despite losing the number one spot, Maruti Suzuki had three of the top five spots in the best- selling cars of 2024. Wagon R secured the second position with 1.9 lakh units sold, followed by Maruti Etriga with 1.9 lakh units, and the 4th best-selling car in the country was Maruti’s Brezza with 1.8 lakh units sold.

The top five ended with Hyundal’s Creta, with 1.86 lakh units sold.
Overall, the Tata Punch had all the makings of India’s No.1 Car: blending performance, safety and affordability in a compact SUV package. Its rugged design and high ground clearance make it an ideal choice for Indian buyers. This, backed by Tata’s reputation, positioned it as the perfect choice for Indian consumers seeking an affordable yet aspirational vehicle.


Tata Punch celebrated its success with its customers at Kamakhya Motors at Kamakhya Gate in Guwahati. Madan Malhotra, Owner Kamakhya Motors and Upen Sharma, GM Kamakhya Motors were present at the function.
11/01/2025

