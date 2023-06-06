27.7 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, June 6, 2023
type here...

Tea production rises in 2022, growers express concern over present challenges

Business
Updated:
Avatar photo
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

 

KOLKATA, June 5 (PTI): Tea production in calendar 2022 increased to 1,365 million kilogrammes, a tad higher from the previous year which stood at 1,330 million kilogrammes in 2021.

- Advertisement -

As per the latest data of the Tea Board, production at the North India gardens stood at 1133.35 million kilogrammes, while it was 231.99 million kilogrammes in South India.

For the first three months of 2023, January to March, production volumes stood at 79 million kilogrammes, according to the data.

The data for April 2023, released by the board shows production has dipped to 82.77 million kilogrammes compared to 93.25 million kilogrammes in the same month in 2022.

Meanwhile, tea growers have expressed serious concern over the challenges faced by the industry in the current season.

- Advertisement -

The apex body of planters Tea Association of India (TAI) said that adverse climate conditions, subdued export and domestic demand are the causes of concern for the industry at the moment.

Ajay Jalan president of TAI, said that a collective and collaborative action by all stakeholders is needed to ensure resilience and growth.

According to Jalan, “erratic weather patterns, extreme temperatures and insufficient rainfall have severely damaged both quality and quantity of tea production in north India comprising Assam and north Bengal”.

In addition to this, TAI said the industry is facing subdued demand in domestic and international markets.

- Advertisement -

“Factors like oversupply of tea in the global market and shifting consumer preferences have weakened export demand”, he said.

Jalan said that all stakeholders including tea producers, retailers and government bodies should come together to find out innovative solutions to stave off the potential pending crisis in the industry.

9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job
9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job
Best Places to Visit in Guwahati
Best Places to Visit in Guwahati
Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash
Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash
9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free
9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free
Assam’s GI Tagged Products
Assam’s GI Tagged Products
- Advertisement -
Avatar photo
The Hills Timeshttp://www.thehillstimes.in
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Green’s presence has changed around Australia dugout after recent success in...

The Hills Times - 0
9 Degrees To Get Yourself A Job Best Places to Visit in Guwahati Odisha Train Accident: Key Points on Triple Train Crash 9 Countries Where Indians Can Study for Free Assam’s GI Tagged Products