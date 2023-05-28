Uber partners with GeM portal to offer taxi services to govt offices, agencies, PSUs at fixed price  

NEW DELHI, May 27 (PTI): Soon personnel from the government ministries, departments, agencies and public sector units (PSUs) will be able to book taxis for official purposes from cab aggregator Uber,as the company has partnered with the public procurement portal GeM (government e-marketplace) to provide the service.

“It will be a kind of corporate service. At present, we have started the service on a pilot basis, and gradually it will be available for all the government ministers, departments, agencies and PSUs. We are planning to go phase by phase,” said an official.

The company would provide the service at a fixed price with zero cancellation charge and no surge pricing.

The company has registered at the portal of GeM, which was launched in 2016 by the commerce ministry for buying goods and services by central ministries and departments with a view to bringing transparency in government procurement.

There is a growing demand for taxi services in the government, and all departments spend huge amounts on this service. But now, by using this new service, they would be able to save a good amount, said the official.

Cab and taxi services are the second-highest category of services at the GeM portal, which are in demand by government department and ministries.

The official said an authorised person in each ministry or department can add riders/officials, who would be allowed to book the service through the Uber app from their mobile phones.

“The authorised official can add or delete the name of riders as per the requirements. After availing the service, the bill will directly go to the department,” said the official.

It will be a cashless/cardless ride for the officials; additional vehicle categories for government riders have been added—GeM Yatraa Hatch, GeM Yatraa Sedan. And there will be an hourly rental for multiple stops.

When contacted, a company official confirmed the partnership.

GeM has over 63,000 government buyer organisations and over 62 lakh sellers and service providers offering a wide range of products and services.

Currently, government departments, ministries, PSUs, state governments, and central armed police forces are allowed to carry out transactions through this portal. The portal provides a wide range of products from office stationery to vehicles.

Automobiles, computers and office furniture are some of the major product categories. Services, including transportation, logistics, waste management, web casting and analytical, are also listed on the portal.

Among central government ministries, the power ministry was the top buyer in 2022-23 from the platform. The ministry procured goods and services worth Rs 30,572.9 crore. It was followed by the defence ministry (Rs 28,741.2 crore), petroleum and natural gas ministry (Rs 28,157.2 crore), steel ministry (Rs 12,527.3 crore), and health and family welfare ministry (Rs 7,158.3 crore).

South Korea’s KONEPS is the largest such platform in the world. Currently, GeM stands at the third position after Singapore’s GeBIZ.

