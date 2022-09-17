27 C
Women entrepreneurs face problems in obtaining business loans: Study

Business
Updated:
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Sept 16: Majority of the women entrepreneurs face challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks, according to a study.

The study was conducted by Bharatiya Yuva Shakti Trust (BYST) and saw the participation of 450 women entrepreneurs from three cities — national capital region, Chennai and Pune.

During the study, it was also found that about 60 per cent of these entrepreneurs faced problems in accessing critical financial services.

“Eighty-five per cent of women entrepreneurs faced challenges in availing loan services from nationalised banks,” the study claimed.

It was conducted during the course of a three-year BYST Women Entrepreneurship Development Programme to set up profitable businesses in Chennai, Pune, and Delhi-NCR.

