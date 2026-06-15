AATSU demands SC/ST Act charges in Susmita Basumatary death case

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 14: The All Assam Tribal Students’ Union (AATSU) has demanded the application of provisions of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989, in connection with the death of Susmita Basumatary, whose body was recently found in a rented house at Hatigaon in Guwahati.

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In a statement issued on Sunday, AATSU general secretary Deba Kumar Pegu called for a thorough investigation into the case and urged authorities to ensure stringent legal action against the accused.

According to the organisation, the case was registered at Hatigaon Police Station under Case No 104/2026.

Susmita Basumatary, daughter of Breznev Basumatary of Uttar Nalbari in Udalguri district, was found dead under circumstances that have triggered widespread concern.

Pegu alleged that a non-tribal outsider, identified as Akash Prasad, was linked to the incident.

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He claimed that the accused had allegedly subjected the victim to repeated harassment, including persistent phone calls, intimidation and mental pressure.

The student body further alleged that Basumatary had been forced to resign from her job at a bank due to the alleged harassment.

It also claimed that she had been sexually exploited and deceived and maintained that the case should be investigated as a murder rather than a suicide.

AATSU alleged that the accused frequently visited the victim’s rented accommodation and had access to the premises.

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The organisation expressed suspicion over the circumstances surrounding her death and demanded a comprehensive investigation into all aspects of the case.

Pegu said the relevant provisions of the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act should be incorporated into the case and urged investigators to invoke appropriate sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita relating to murder if evidence supports such charges.

The organisation called on Hatigaon Police to conduct a fair and impartial investigation, ensure justice for the victim’s family and take all necessary legal steps to prosecute those found responsible.

AATSU also stressed the need to protect the rights of members of Scheduled Tribe communities and ensure that cases involving alleged atrocities are investigated with due seriousness under the provisions of the law.