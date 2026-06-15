Tezpur Sahitya Sabha inspires young readers through ‘Amar Kitap Ami Porhim’ initiative

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, June 14: The newly inaugurated Children’s Library of the Tezpur Sahitya Sabha witnessed an enthusiastic response from young readers on Saturday as students from several educational institutions participated in the literary programme, Amar Kitap Ami Porhim (Our Books, We Shall Read).

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The event brought together students of Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School and Tezpur Government Multipurpose Girls’ Higher Secondary School for an interactive session with noted retired teacher Lipika Saharia.

The programme aimed to encourage reading habits and strengthen children’s engagement with literature.

Spending their extracurricular hours in the library, students explored a wide range of books, including classics such as Burhi Aair Sadhu and Amar Chitra Katha, as well as contemporary works like Rubul Maut’s Moro Eta Sapan Ase and Mrinal Kalita’s Bokul Phulor Dore.

The children’s library has been developed under the initiative of Tezpur Sahitya Sabha president Dhrubajyoti Das, vice-president Dwijen Nath and secretary Dr Pallab Bhattacharyya.

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Young entrepreneur Sujit Ghosh extended hospitality to the participants by providing fruits and refreshments.

The programme was coordinated by Minakshi Sharma of the Sabha’s Amar Kitap Ami Porhim committee.

During the interaction, Lipika Saharia encouraged children to cultivate a lifelong love for reading and literature.

A major highlight of the event was the overwhelming response to the library’s membership drive.

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More than 100 students enrolled as members on the very first day of operation, with nearly all of them borrowing books to take home.

The programme was attended by several literary, cultural and educational personalities, including Tezpur Sahitya Sabha president Dhrubajyoti Das, vice-president Dwijen Nath, Asam Sahitya Sabha publicity committee executive president Mahendra Kumar Nath, former Tezpur Sahitya Sabha secretary Pankaj Barua, journalist and playwright Pulak Kumar Deka, cultural figure Anil Bhattacharyya, writer Bakul Roy, Tezpur Government Higher Secondary School principal Manju Barhoi and several other distinguished guests.

Organisers also recalled the library’s earlier literary interactions held over the past week, during which students from various schools engaged with noted children’s author Dr Swadhinata Mahanta, science writer Dr Ramesh Chandra Goswami and lyricist-writer Dr Bhubaneswar Saharia.

The initiative is being viewed as an important step towards nurturing reading habits among children and strengthening literary engagement among the younger generation in Tezpur.