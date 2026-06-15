Assamese song collection ‘Sur Samalay’ released in Biswanath Chariali

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, June 14: Sur Samalay, a collection of Assamese songs compiled and composed by noted poet and retired medical and health officer Dr Narayan Chandra Upadhyaya, was released at a literary function held at the conference hall of Basanta Smriti Sangsthan in Biswanath Chariali on Sunday.

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The programme was presided over by retired teacher Hari Luitel and began with the ceremonial lighting of an earthen lamp before the portrait of late Basanta Nepal by Dr Jagannath Upadhyaya.

The event also featured a classical dance performance by child artiste Yash Raj Powdel.

The book was formally unveiled by Dr Khem Raj Nepal, recipient of the Sahitya Akademi Translation Prize. Eminent lyricist Dhrubajyoti Rajkhuwa presented a critical review of the publication and highlighted its literary and musical significance.

The function was also addressed by Rana Prasad Hazarika, Dhaneshwar Bora and other distinguished speakers, who appreciated Dr Upadhyaya’s contribution to Assamese literature and music.

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Among those present were Hari Prasad Sarma, Hem Kumar Gautam, Chitra Powdel, Uma Pokhrel, Jamuna Sarma, Bedadeep Upadhyaya, Pronita Roybhuyan, Kamal Sarma and several other literary and cultural personalities.

The programme concluded with a multilingual poets’ meet in which poets including Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya, Runu Kalita, Deboka Devi and Nirmala Devi recited their works. Dipika Devi and Dr Narayan Chandra Upadhyaya also performed songs during the event.

The proceedings of the programme were conducted by Dr Sanjib Upadhyaya.