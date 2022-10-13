At 1.5 Years, Is CJI Tenure Too Short?

Chief Justice Lalit can feel happy that his 74-day tenure, coming to an end on November 8, is not the shortest in the history of India’s Supreme Court. That dubious record belongs to the 22nd chief justice, KN Singh, who occupied that position for a mere 17 days, followed by Justice S Rajendra Babu, with a tenure of 30 days in the year 2004. The year 2022 will also have the distinction of having seen three chief justices in office. The average tenure of CJIs in India is one-and-a-half years. The short tenures mean that the occupant of the highest position in the country’s judiciary retires even before the incumbent can settle down in the chair. Justice UU Lalit’s tenure has not been marked by any earth-shaking development, except that he constituted five constitutional benches to consider very important issues of constitutional significance. It was also marked by the debut of live streaming of proceedings of the constitutional courts. Perhaps his most momentous decision is to recommend Justice DY Chandrachud as his successor, although it is a decision by default, in the sense that he is the obvious choice given his seniority.

Although Justice Lalit as CJI did not issue any major verdict, he had been part of several landmark judgements with far-reaching consequences, delivered by various benches. The most important of these was the verdict in the ‘triple talaq’ case in which a five-member constitutional bench ruled by a 3-2 majority that the practice of divorce through triple talaq was ‘void, illegal and unconstitutional’. A bench headed by Justice Lalit also ruled that touching sexual parts of a child’s body or any act involving physical contact with ‘sexual intent’ amounts to ‘sexual assault’ under the POSCO law. Another landmark judgement provided for the restoration of management rights of the Travancore royal family over the historic Padmanabhaswamy temple in Kerala, known to be the world’s richest in terms of its gold assets. Thankfully, Justice DY Chandrachud will have a tenure of over two years, a significantly long period considering the frequent changes at the top of the apex court. Incidentally, the record of the longest tenure as CJI is held by Justice YV Chandrachud, the father of CJI-designate Justice DY Chandrachud. The junior Chandrachud has been associated with several landmark verdicts, including the right to privacy, decriminalisation of homosexuality and adultery as well as the women’s right to enter the Sabarimala temple.

It is a pity that our chief justices are retiring at the age of 65 when they are about to peak in their knowledge, wisdom, and experience – faculties that make great jurists. In this respect, we have to do a lot of catching up with mature democracies such as the United States and the United Kingdom. In the US, the chief justice of the Supreme Court has a life-long tenure, which is cut short only in the event of an impeachment. Similarly, in the UK, the Lord Chief Justice of England and Wales, the equivalent of CJI, has a retirement age of 75, a solid 10 years more than the age of retirement in India. There have been suggestions that the retirement age of Supreme Court chief justices must be at least three years so that the incumbent can contribute effectively to reform the system or make improvements.