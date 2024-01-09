B’desh Polls: A Test For Democracy

As Bangladesh gears up for its general elections on January 7, 2024, the political landscape is marked by controversy and international attention. Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League faces a challenging task to prove the fairness of the polls, especially with the main opposition party, Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), choosing to boycott, citing concerns of government interference. The lead-up to the elections has seen notable events, including the controversial sentencing of Nobel Prize-winning economist Muhammad Yunus to six months in prison, widely perceived as politically motivated. The BNP alleges that the government’s actions are aimed at suppressing the opposition, setting the stage for a political showdown primarily between Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League and Islamic fundamentalist parties. India’s concern about a potential rise in Islamic extremism if the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami return to power echoes historical patterns from 2001 and 2006. India, having gained trust in Sheikh Hasina’s previous term, indirectly supports her return to prevent such a scenario. However, allegations against the Awami League government suggest ties with conservative Islamic organizations and the fostering of radical ideologies for electoral gains.

A crucial factor in this election is the voting behaviour of minority communities, particularly the Hindu population. Despite allegations of violence and persecution during Awami League’s tenure, the minority communities, especially Hindus, appear inclined to vote for the party. The BNP’s accusations of the Awami League being responsible for deaths and exodus among minority populations seem overshadowed by the BNP’s own perceived disrepute. The Sheikh Hasina government has taken measures to weaken the opposition, arresting hundreds of BNP activists and leaders through the controversial Ansar Battalion Bill 2023. This legislation grants police extensive powers, allowing them to enter homes, arrest suspects, and hand them over to the police. Critics argue that this has brought the opposition to its knees, further evidenced by the BNP’s decision to boycott the elections. The BNP’s October 28 rally in Dhaka turned violent, resulting in the death of a policeman and a BNP activist. Subsequent arrests of thousands of activists have led to severe overcrowding in all 68 prisons in Bangladesh, doubling their capacity. This escalation of tensions adds complexity to an already contentious electoral atmosphere.

Amidst the internal dynamics, there is a perception that the Awami League is apprehensive about the election, despite the opposition’s boycott. Speculations about the United States’ influence on the situation, expressed through threats of visa bans on those undermining democracy, further complicates the narrative. While the US and other Western countries align against Sheikh Hasina’s government, Russia and China seem to favour the Awami League. The January 7 elections have garnered global attention, drawing scrutiny from human rights groups. As the world watches, Sheikh Hasina’s government faces a critical test on election day. The outcome will not only shape the political landscape of Bangladesh but will also influence international perceptions of democracy and fairness in the electoral process. The upcoming elections in Bangladesh stand at the crossroads of political controversy and international scrutiny. Amidst the boycott by the main opposition party, the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League faces accusations of suppressing the opposition. Concerns about rising Islamic extremism, India’s indirect support for Sheikh Hasina, and the controversial arrests under the Ansar Battalion Bill 2023 contribute to a highly charged electoral atmosphere.