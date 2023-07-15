BJP Leaders’ Aggressive Approach

Bullying political opponents has become a key strategy employed by the top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). This aggressive approach is aimed at suppressing dissent and maintaining control over the political landscape. Recent tweets from Amit Shah, the Home Minister of India and a prominent BJP leader, have shed light on the party’s tactics. Shah’s tweets, particularly one regarding the Supreme Court’s decision on the appointment of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) director, reveal the party’s inclination towards intimidation and a disregard for democratic values. In a tweet, Amit Shah emphasised that the person holding the position of the ED director was not important; rather, it was the institution itself that mattered. Shah claimed that the ED’s objective was to investigate money laundering and violations of foreign exchange laws. His statement suggests that the new director would continue to target those involved in corruption and anti-development activities, regardless of their political affiliation. Shah’s remark came shortly after the Supreme Court declared the extensions granted to the former ED director, Sanjay Kumar Mishra, as illegal. The court’s decision was a blow to the BJP, as it undermined their efforts to maintain control over the ED and use it as a tool to target political opponents. Shah’s tweet can be seen as an attempt to assert the party’s dominance and challenge the court’s authority.

The appointment of a new ED director raises concerns about the effectiveness and proficiency of the individual in carrying out the government’s agenda. With the political landscape shifting against the Modi government, it remains unclear to what extent the new director will be willing to align with the party’s objectives. The aggressive posture of the Supreme Court adds further ambiguity to this equation. The upcoming nine months are crucial for the Modi government. The ED’s aggressive pursuit of the opposition in states like Maharashtra and Bihar, which together contribute 88 members to the Lok Sabha, highlights the government’s determination to undermine its rivals. Despite the Supreme Court’s ruling on the illegality of Mishra’s extensions, the Modi government justified its decision to retain him as the director. They claimed his services were required for a review meeting related to the Financial Action Task Force, an international organisation combating money laundering. However, other bureaucrats with foreign affairs expertise could have undertaken this responsibility, making the government’s insistence on Mishra suspicious.

In a similar case, the Patna High Court declared the extension of an animal husbandry official’s service illegal and convicted a politician for granting the extension. The Modi government’s endorsement of illegal acts in Mishra’s case raises concerns about their commitment to upholding the rule of law. The ED has faced accusations of selectively targeting individuals based on their political affiliations. The BJP’s strategy of bullying political opponents through the misuse of institutions like the ED poses a threat to democracy and the rule of law in India. Shah’s tweet and the subsequent reactions reveal the party’s determination to maintain control and silence dissent. The Supreme Court’s intervention and criticisms of the ED’s conduct highlight the need for independent oversight and accountability. As the political landscape evolves, it is crucial to ensure that institutions are not exploited for partisan interests but serve the larger goal of upholding democratic values.