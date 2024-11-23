26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, November 23, 2024
type here...

Change in pricing mechanism needed

Editorial
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

Centre and State governments in India are in need of raising both tax and non-tax revenue, dismantling the administered pricing mechanism, reducing subsidies, and reorienting expenditure toward national and state-level priorities. This is essential to ensure India remains on a sustainable fiscal path with higher growth, given the high public debt at the Centre and state level. It is the conclusion of a recent IMF working paper titled “Growth Convergence and Public Finances of India and its States” prepared by the authors Rajan Govil and Khyati Chauhan.

Additionally, the paper says that there is a lack of convergence in per capita income across Indian states which requires greater resources for lower-income states for investment and improved public services. The observed wide differences in fiscal parameters across states require a tailored policy for each state. The large stock of debt of several states puts at risk the adequate financing of growth-enhancing expenditures. The paper notes that overall general government revenue has been stagnant over the last three decades at a low of 20% of GDP leading to inadequate availability of resources for development and investment purposes. Expenditure at 30% of GDP has meant a large fiscal deficit of 9.5% of GDP and a public debt of 82% of GDP in FY2023, leaving only some fiscal space.

- Advertisement -

Indian states combined account for around 60% of total general government (central and states) expenditures amounting to about 18% of GDP in FY2023. The majority of capital expenditure is undertaken at the state level although the gap has narrowed in recent years as some capital expenditure undertaken by state-owned enterprises has been brought on to the central government budget. Fiscal developments at the state level therefore have a substantial bearing on economic developments in each of the states as well as the country as a whole.
We find that several of the lower income states have built up a high debt/GDP ratio, leading to their limited ability to increase expenditure on development and investment, the authors said, adding that fiscal consolidation is needed although this may come at the cost of slower economic growth. In addition to the redistribution of revenue through the Finance Commission Awards, the central government has deployed additional schemes, such as the Central Sector Scheme and the Centrally Sponsored Schemes, to support states’ development needs, and has recently provided interest-free loans to support states’ public investment.

Related Posts:

Still, we find that states with low per capita income have little fiscal space as they are running large fiscal deficits to meet their capital expenditure requirements and have built up large outstanding liabilities that need to be reduced. Interest expenditure on general government borrowings is high at 5% of GDP or about 25% of total revenues, restricting availability of resources for development and investment purposes. While the fiscal deficit was higher in FY2023 by 3.1% of GDP compared with FY2019 and mainly driven by higher expenditure, the consolidated public debt increased by 12% of GDP during this period to 82% of GDP in FY2023. The states’ share in total taxes collected by the central government have however declined from 4% of GDP in FY2019 before the pandemic to 3.5% of GDP in FY2023, while the central government’s share has increased during this period from about 7% of GDP to 7.7% of GDP. This decline in the states share mainly reflects an increase in non-shareable cesses and surcharges.

States’s expenditure has increased sharply from FY2016 to 16.5 – 17% of GDP from around 14.5-15.5 per cent in FY2015 as a result of all financial assistance and expenditures under the Centrally Sponsored Schemes being routed through state budgets. States’ combined revenue non-development expenditure (NDE) has increased to 5% of GDP in recent years mainly due to rising interest costs and pensions. It takes up 65% of states own revenue and 35% of states total revenues (including central transfers), leaving little for development expenditure.

10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations
7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 November, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Beautiful Lakes In Northeast India To Visit In November And December 7 Places In India To See Cherry Blossom 10 Most Iconic Tourist Spots In Rajasthan Drinking How Much Beer Weekly Is Safe For Health 7 Beautiful Places In India That Resemble Famous International Destinations