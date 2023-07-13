TMC Victory In WB Local Polls

The recent West Bengal panchayat polls witnessed Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee once again display her political supremacy and electoral prowess, securing a decisive victory despite a stiff challenge from the opposition. The TMC’s success in bagging 73% of the gram panchayat seats, although slightly lower than the 2018 election, reflects the popular sentiment in the state. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), with its promise to dismantle the TMC, failed to make significant inroads. The primary reason for their underwhelming performance is attributed to turncoat Subhendu Adhikari, who led the BJP’s campaign but failed to effectively convey the party’s message of change and development.

Instead, personal animosity between Subhendu and Mamata overshadowed the BJP’s agenda, resulting in a resounding “Vote for Mamata” response from the voters. Upon closer examination, it becomes evident that the hostility of a major section of BJP and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leaders and cadres towards Subhendu played a pivotal role in favor of the TMC. While the people expressed dissatisfaction with the performance of TMC cadres, they were opposed to Subhendu being projected as Mamata’s successor. Even some BJP and RSS leaders acknowledge that the neglect of Subhendu’s activities by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah contributed to this outcome.

Furthermore, the results demonstrated a certain degree of disillusionment with Mamata as evidenced by the improved performance of the Communist Party of India (Marxist), Congress, and the Islamic Front. While these gains may seem isolated, they underscore the fact that the TMC was unable to replicate its 2021 Assembly poll performance in certain districts such as Murshidabad and Malda, where the Left and Congress made modest gains. Even in the TMC’s strong bastion of south Bengal, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) secured a few seats. The emergence of the Indian Secular Front (ISF) as a force in Muslim-dominated areas, particularly in Bhangar, also demands attention. The ISF’s success in winning seats with the support of its allies indicates that a section of the population seeks an alternative. While the TMC retained its hold in other minority-dominated districts where viable alternatives were lacking, it cannot afford to be complacent. Amidst the growing perception that the TMC is plagued by corruption and greed, the party’s performance in the panchayat polls serves as an admirable achievement and morale booster for its leadership. Abhishek Banerjee, TMC general secretary, played a significant role in energizing party cadres with his “Nobo Jowar” campaign, which focused on the Central government’s neglect of Bengal and the support of unproductive elements within the party ranks.

The poll results send a clear message that Mamata Banerjee continues to be a formidable force in West Bengal politics. Despite the grievances against some TMC workers, Mamata’s political acumen and ability to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi make her a significant contender. As opposition parties convene in Bengaluru, her strength and determination remain crucial in the face of a formidable opponent. Mamata Banerjee’s victory in the West Bengal panchayat polls showcases her resilience and political astuteness. While the TMC’s dominance faced some challenges and displayed areas of dissatisfaction, Mamata’s ability to rally support and counter the BJP’s advances solidified her position as a key political figure. The TMC’s performance not only inspires the party cadres but also sets the stage for an intriguing battle in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.