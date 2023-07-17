Political Violence In Bengal

In the recent Panchayat elections held in West Bengal, a significant event occurred that went largely unreported by the mass media outlets in Bengal. Several thousand people from West Bengal sought refuge in neighbouring Bangladesh and Assam due to the prolonged spell of violence surrounding the elections. While the Bengal officials avoided commenting on the issue, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma confirmed the news in the state Assembly. As the violence escalated before and during the election day, people from North Bengal areas made the perilous journey across the borders to Bangladesh and Assam, fearing for their lives and safety. These individuals can be considered as ‘political refugees’ seeking sanctuary from the relentless terror campaign conducted by local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders against their families. The families of Left candidates who refused to withdraw their nominations were particularly targeted, including women and children. Recognising the plight of these displaced individuals, the Assam Government took proactive measures to secure their return. Reports indicate that around 120 West Bengali families, mainly from Coochbehar district, were brought back from different pockets of Bangladesh. Notably, among the displaced were some candidates who had filed nominations to contest Gram Panchayat (GP) seats for the opposition parties. The Assam authorities provided relief camps for the affected individuals until their safe return was facilitated.

The exodus of people and the orchestrated violence faced by opposition candidates and their families present a stark contrast to the official version of events put forth by the West Bengal Government. Chief Minister Ms Mamata Banerjee had downplayed the incidents, claiming that isolated violence occurred only in a small fraction of the total poll booths and reported a lower number of casualties. However, unofficial media reports suggest a significantly higher death toll during the pre-poll campaign, election day, and subsequent events. Opposition parties across the board have levelled serious allegations against the state government, accusing it of allowing a one-sided terror campaign by the ruling TMC. It is claimed that the authorities, including the Bengal administration, deliberately enable the TMC to conduct such campaigns against opposition parties for extended periods. This administrative norm, in which legal clearance from the judiciary is required for opposition rallies and meetings, has been in place since 2011 when the TMC achieved a major victory over the Left front.

- Advertisement -

The violence surrounding the Panchayat elections has not only shaken seasoned politicians within the TMC but has also tarnished Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s image. Despite being perceived as an honest leader working for the underprivileged, recent revelations of massive financial scams and corruption involving senior TMC functionaries have cast doubt on her credibility. Several party members have been arrested, and numerous lawsuits are ongoing, further diminishing the TMC supremo’s once-shining reputation. The political exodus that occurred during the Panchayat elections in West Bengal sheds light on the deep-rooted issues surrounding the state’s political landscape. The plight of the affected individuals, the suppression of their narratives, and the allegations of a one-sided terror campaign have sparked controversy and raised questions about the democratic process. By uncovering the truth behind the violence and providing an in-depth analysis of the situation, we aim to bring attention to this significant event and contribute to a better understanding of the complexities within West Bengal’s political arena.