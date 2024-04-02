10th SIFFCY festival to focus on cinema from Germany, Poland, Czech Republic

New Delhi, Films from Germany, the Czech Republic and Poland will take center stage at the upcoming 10th edition of the Smile International Film Festival for Children & Youth, starting April 9.

Organised by Delhi-based NGO Smile Foundation in partnership with the delegation of the European Union In India, the gala, whose opening and award ceremonies are scheduled to be held here at PHD House, will feature 150 films from 40 countries.

Besides the national capital, the festival will also be hosted at as many as 50 different locations across the country simultaneously.

“As we celebrate the 10th anniversary edition of the festival, this year we are trying to reach out to a larger young audience in multiple locations across the country and spread extra smiles.

“We are going to screen 150 films from 40 countries, besides hosting ten different types of film-related interactive sessions and capacity building workshops for children and youth free of cost,” SIFFCY festival director Jitendra Mishra said in a statement.

Touted as one of the biggest children’s film festivals in India, the event will offer a potpourri of features, short-movies, documentaries and films made by children.

The festival will screen 10 films made by the students of BATA University, the Czech Republic, and eight award-winning films from Germany which will be presented by SCHLiNGEL Int’l Film Festival.

“Eight classic animations curated by TV Studio Animated Films, Poland will be presented by acclaimed film personality from Poland Mr. Jerzy Moszkowicz along with the Polish Institute New Delhi,” the organisers added.

The event will also showcase films placed under various categories, including ‘International Competition’, offering feature and shorts; ’70MM Smile’, which will show non-feature films; and the ‘Yellow Carpet’ segment celebrating the diverse Indian regional cinema in Malayalam, Gujarati, Marathi, Bengali, Rajasthani, Karbi and more.

Multiple films made by children from more than 30 different countries including the USA, Spain, Columbia, Portugal, Belgium, Ukraine, Croatia, Greece, Austria, Germany and Estonia on important topics will be made available for the young film lovers.

Additionally, films made by children can be viewed at ‘Take One’, and ‘Extra Smiles’ will bring together the best of SIFFCY from the earlier editions as well as classics.

This year, the movie extravaganza will organise 10 different workshops, masterclasses and panel discussions on wide-ranging topics like environment, family values, war and peace and road safety.

It will come to a close on April 11.