50th Karbi Youth Festival: Dhoni bey wins Karbi rap competition

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Jan 24: Dhoni Bey ‘KPOB’ won the Karbi rap competition held as part of 50th Karbi Youth Festival, Golden Jubilee here at Taralangso, Karbi Anglong.

The Karbi Rap Star Season 5 was concluded at Taralangso on the evening of January 16 at Semson Sing Ingti stage. 5 rappers were selected from among 9 semi finalists. The 5 who reaches the final were Sarlong Kro, Dhoni Bey, Alon Terang, Lipson Tisso and Sagor Tisso. Performing amidst a roaring crowd the competitors who won were Dhoni Bey ‘KPOB’ of Rongchingri Hamren; the Runners Up Alon Terang “PhoEnix Td” of Men Hanse Village-Deihori; 2nd Runners up Sagor Tisso “B Heloipo” of Bhoksong in West Karbi Anglong. The Karbi rap competition was organised by Karbi Rap Star team, Karbi Rap Society and ArniKeme Production. The audition was held on January 14. The judges were Shivajee Terang (Inglong Aso) winner of Season 1; Petrus Langne (Young 2rus Tribal) winner Season 2; Sarkiri Terang (Kiri Hanzangdili) winner Season 3 and Longsi-im Hanse (Bonghom rapper) winner Season 4.

The event was sponsored by the Chief Executive Member of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Tuliram Ronghang and co-Sponsored by Executive Members of KAAC, Surjya Rongphar and Madhuram Lekthe; Member of Autonomous Council, Abhijit Kro; Chairman, Diphu Municipal Board, Rah Kro; GS, Karbi Youth Organisation, Si-em Teron; President, Lumbajong Development Organisation, Mongalsing Timung and social worker, Rustom Lekthe.

