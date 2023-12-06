A R Rahman to release a ‘song of hope’

Abu Dhabi, Dec 5: Oscar-winning music director A R Rahman has announced a new “song of hope”.

The versatile musician, who has been scoring for films for the past three decades, made the announcement during the 52nd National Day celebrations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) here.

“The idea is to create a song of hope. This is a song to honour everyone who is selflessly working. The world needs hope today. I hope the song brings peace, understanding, and joy. My prayers to all the people who need to get healed in this hospital,” the 56-year-old music director said.

Rahman’s new song is a result of a “collaborative effort” with Indian entrepreneur Dr Shamsheer Vayalil and Abu Dhabi-based Burjeel Holdings.

The event, held at Burjeel Medical City, also saw a performance by Firdaus Orchestra, an all-women Orchestra comprising 52 members from 29 nationalities mentored by Rahman and brought together patients, healthcare professionals, and esteemed dignitaries.

The event, titled “Singing for the Children of Zayed”, paid a homage to the teachings of the UAE’s Founding Father, Sheikh Zayed, who spoke about the children of the future being the strength of the country, according to a press release.

After a powerful rendition of the UAE National Anthem, the musicians performed a specially curated list of songs, including “Danse”, “Baroque Flamenco”, “Ouarzazate”, “Ecstasy of Gold” and “Spirit of Rangeela”. (PTI)

Best Road Trips To Take In India This Winter 7-Step Night Routine For Glowing Skin 12 Benefits Of Eating Raw Or Green Papaya Top 10 Of The World’s Coldest Places 7 Assamese Delicacies You Should Try