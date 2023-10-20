28 C
Guwahati
Friday, October 20, 2023
type here...

Academy welcomes Jr NTR to Actor’s Branch

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 19: The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) on Thursday welcomed “RRR” star Jr NTR to its Actor’s Branch.

The Academy posted a note on its official Instagram page, announcing the Telugu cinema star as part of the prestigious group which also includes Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, and Rosa Salazar.

- Advertisement -

“In the capable hands of these dedicated and gifted performers, stories transcend the confines of imagination, taking on a tangible, visceral existence that captivates viewers around the world,” the post read.

“Through their nuanced expressions, compelling gestures, and authentic portrayals, they bridge the gap between fiction and reality, allowing us to see ourselves in the struggles, joys, and triumphs of the characters they bring to life. The Academy is thrilled to welcome Ke Huy Quan, Marsha Stephanie Blake, Kerry Condon, NT Rama Rao Jr, and Rosa Salazar to the Actors Branch,” it added.

Jr NTR as well as “RRR” co-star Ram Charan were among the 398 artistes and executives who had received invitations to join the AMPAS in June, months after the film won the Academy Award for best original song for its famous track “Naatu Naatu”.

The Academy had also extended invitations to four more members of the “RRR” team — lyricist Chandrabose, MM Keeravaani, cinematographer KK Senthil Kumar and production designer Sabu Cyril.

- Advertisement -

Jr NTR will be next seen in two-part action drama “Devara” and “War 2”, co-starring Hrithik Roshan. (PTI)

Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

20 October, 2023 | ePaper

The Hills Times - 0
Durga Puja 2023: Discover India’s Most Enchanting Celebrations at These Top Destinations 10 Hidden Best Places to Visit in October in India for Couples Top 15 Best Hill Stations You Can’t Miss In India Hina Khan’s Sizzling Avatar Will Make Your Jaw Drop 10 Most Luxurious Honeymoon Destinations In The World