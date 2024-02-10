11 C
Saturday, February 10, 2024
Action film ‘Kill’ to land in theatres in July

Mumbai, Feb 9: Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions on Friday announced that action film “Kill” will be released in theatres on July 5, 2024. The movie from filmmaker Nikhil Nagesh Bhat is one of the most anticipated titles after its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in August 2023 where it received positive reviews.

The film, an edge-of-the-seat action thriller, features newcomer Lakshya along with Raghav Juyal and Tanya Maniktala.

“Kill-er announcement! #Kill is all set to hit theatres on 5th July 2024 in India. All aboard for a train ride of a lifetime,” Dharma Productions posted on its social media handles.

Filled with many martial arts and gruesome action scenes, “Kill” is about two star-crossed lovers — Tulika (Tanya Maniktala) and Amrit (Lakshya) — who find their romance jeopardised after Tulika’s family whisks her aboard the Rajdhani Express bound for both New Delhi and an arranged marriage.

Amrit and his fellow commando buddy Viresh then embark on a romantic “rescue” mission, which goes awry when the train is suddenly stormed by a gang of bandits.

Johar and Apoorva Mehta of Dharma have produced “Kill” along with Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain of Sikhya Entertainment. (PTI)

