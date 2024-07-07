31 C
Sunday, July 7, 2024
‘Kill’ earns ` 1.35 crore on day one

Mumbai, July 6: Action thriller Kill has raised `1.35 crore on its first day, the makers said on Saturday.
Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film is directed by Nikhil Nagesh Bhat. It stars Lakshya, Tanya Maniktala and Raghav Juyal.
Billed as “the most violent film made out of India”, Kill released in theatres on Friday.
Dharma Productions shared the first day net domestic box office collection on its official X page. “Experience the unforgettable ride 1.35 crore,” according to the poster shared by the banner. “#Kill is here to take you on a bloody good experience! Book your tickets. ‘Kill’ in cinemas now! Warning: This film contains violent content which may be intense and disturbing for some viewers. Viewer discretion is advised,” read the caption of the post.
The film follows the story of Indian Army army commando Amrit (Lakshya) who finds his love in Tulika (Maniktala).
However, things change when both find themselves trapped in the train taken over by Fani (Juyal) and his gang, who begin to mercilessly kill the passengers. (PTI)

 

