Aditya Gadhvi,Hanumankind, DSP perform at ‘Modi & US’

NEW YORK, Sept 23: Folk singer Aditya Gadhvi, rapper Hanumankind, music composer DSP and San Diego-based musical duo Kiran + Nivi regaled thousands of spectators ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the Indian diaspora in New York.

A series of cultural performances was staged before Modi’s arrival at the Nassau Coliseum on Long Island on Sunday.

“Thank you New York! These are glimpses from the memorable community programme,” the prime minister captioned a video clip shared on his official Instagram account on Monday.

An entertaining cultural performance was the main highlight of the event before the prime minister arrived. ‘The Echoes of India – A Journey Through Art and Tradition’ showcased 382 nationally and internationally known artists.

Gadhvi, who shot to fame with his Gujarati song “Khalasi” last year, performed “Har Ghar Tiranga” song with DSP of “Pushpa: The Rise” fame at the event.

“Moment captured. Prime Minister of India & Aditya Gadhvi in New York 2024,” Gadhvi captioned his picture with Modi hugging him on Instagram.

In a separate post, Gadhvi said it is “an honour” for him to represent Gujarat on this big level.

“American Indians from all over the country were present in the event and 4 of us were invited to perform before Prime Minister of India’s entry in this Globally telecasted event… @kiranandnivi @hanumankind @thisisdsp & I performed at the main event before the Prime Minister of India Shri Narendra Modi… (sic)” he wrote.

In a video circulating on social media, Modi can be seen embracing DSP, Gadhvi, and Hanumankind, one by one, as he was welcomed on the stage to address the packed coliseum with more than 13,000 Indian Americans in attendance.

On his Instagram Stories, DSP shared a video clip of him shaking a hand with Modi who pulled him for a hug as he arrived.

“Har Ghar Thiranga (sic)” he captioned the post.

At the event, Hanumankind — whose real name is Sooraj Cherukat — performed his superhit English song “Big Dawgs”.

Grammy award nominee Chandrika Tandon, STAR Voice of India winner and superstar Aishwarya Majumdar, Instagram’s Dancing Dad Ricky Pond, and singing sensation Rex DSouuza, also performed at the event, which was billed as a seamless experience of India’s cultural diversity. (PTI)

5 Traditional Indian Hair Oils For Hair Growth 6 Best Tiger Safari Destinations In India 9 Healthy Breakfast Options That Will Keep You Energized All Day 8 Lesser-Known Destinations To Visit In Northeast India Top 10 Fastest Birds In The World