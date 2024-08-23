30 C
Guwahati
Friday, August 23, 2024
type here...

People spend their lives waiting for projects like ‘Stree 2’, ‘Jubilee’: actor Aparshakti

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Aug 22: Coming on the set of “Stree 2” right after finishing “Jubilee” took some adjusting for Aparshakti Khurana but he is not complaining as it’s not often that an actor gets to work on two contrasting projects so early in their career.

Khurana made his film debut with 2016’s megahit “Dangal” and went on to garner attention for his comic timing in movies like “Stree” and “Luka Chuppi”. Cut to 2023, he emerged as the breakout performer in Vikramaditya Motwane’s period drama series “Jubilee”, in which he played a servile Binod Das who later becomes film star Madan Kumar.

- Advertisement -

Basking in the commercial and critical success of Amar Kaushik’s “Stree” sequel, Khurana is happy that things are moving in the right direction for him.

“People spend their lives waiting to be part of projects like these. It happened so early for me in my career. And coming onto the set of ‘Stree 2’ after (‘Jubilee’)…

“These are two different spaces, the storytelling, acting, the look, even the eyes, everything is different. Both these projects have given me a lot of good fortune and love. I am looking forward to ‘Stree 3’,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

“Stree 2”, the latest title from producer Dinesh Vijan’s ambitious horror comedy universe, takes off after the events of 2018’s “Stree” where the ghost of a courtesan, who was wronged in her mortal life, comes back to Chanderi to help Vicky (Rajkummar Rao) and his friends fight a new mystical enemy called Sarkata.

- Advertisement -

The second part also stars Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, and Abhishek Banerjee. Vijan has already announced that they are moving ahead with “Stree 3”.

Khurana said it is thanks to Vijan, Kaushik and writer Niren Bhatt that most of the cast and crew that worked on the first film in the franchise returned for the sequel.

“It doesn’t happen often that all people who were part of the first film in a franchise would be back for the second one bringing growth in their individual space. It is extremely amazing if that happens.

“But at the same time, there might be a problem putting them together again because all those people are returning along with their own journeys, successes, and growth.”

- Advertisement -

The 36-year-old actor said the top brass on “Stree 2” ensured everyone was “calm and composed” while working on the much anticipated second part, which has grossed Rs 400 at the global box office within a week of its release.

“Even during narrations, (they would) keep everyone calm and composed so that we don’t need to take the stress that we are making the second part, that we have to do numbers or that we are coming from our own journeys. (PTI)

10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Amazing Facts About River Dolphin
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India
Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

23 August, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Unforgettable Wayanad Experiences Top Whiskey Between Rs 500-5000 For Your Home Bar Top Peaceful Hill Stations In India Amazing Facts About River Dolphin Visit The Top Wildlife Paradise In Northeast India