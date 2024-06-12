32 C
Wednesday, June 12, 2024
Assam Police’s documentary on extremism to be screened at Mumbai film festival

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Guwahati, June 11: Short documentary ‘Fehujali – The New Dawn’, produced by Assam director general of police G P Singh, will be featured at the Mumbai International Film Festival starting on June 15, film director and inspector general Parthasarathi Mahanta said on Monday.

Having won the ‘Best Short Documentary’ award at the 7th New Delhi Film Festival in March, the 19-minute film carries a poignant message for the youth of the state, urging them to steer clear of extremism and embrace a path of purpose and righteousness.

“We have seen some young boys and girls join the camps of terrorist outfits after falling victim to the various gimmicks being peddled. We decided to bring to the public domain true-life stories of disillusionment amongst those who had fallen prey to such propaganda campaigns and joined terrorist organisations’, Singh said.

“The documentary serves as an awakening for the youth of the state, shedding light on the struggles of marginalised youth ensnared by extremist factions,” the director said, adding, “It depicts their journey from disillusionment to clarity, urging others to avoid the allure of extremism and pursue a path of righteousness”. The screening of “Fehujali” at MIFF on June 21 not only recognises its cinematic excellence, but also highlights its role as a powerful tool for awareness and change, Mahanta emphasised. (PTI)

