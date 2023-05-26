‘Asur 2’ to stream on JioCinema from June 1

Mumbai, May 25 (PTI): The second season of the acclaimed crime thriller series “Asur” will arrive on JioCinema on June 1, the streamer has announced.

Directed by Oni Sen, “Asur 2” will see Barun Sobti, Arshad Warsi, Amey Wagh, and Riddhi Dogra reprise their roles from the first season which premiered in 2020.

The show chronicles the story of a serial killer on the loose in the backdrop of myths and religion.

According to the makers, season one ended with a cliffhanger pondering over the fate of the elusive killer and the horror games that unfolded.

“The formidable duo of Arshad Warsi and Barun Sobti as Dhananjay Rajput and Nikhil Nair respectively, are back as Asur threatens to rise and take over the world,” read the official synopsis of the upcoming season.

Meiyang Chang, Gaurav Arora, and Anupriya Goenka will also return for the follow-up part of the series. “Asur” marked the digital debut of Warsi, who features as a forensic expert.

