I started slow and picked up gradually: actor Barun Sobti on his showbiz journey

Mumbai, Oct 23: He came into the industry with little preparation and learnt the ropes of not just acting but also filmmaking on the job. Barun Sobti, a former corporate professional, says he always knew deep down he wanted to be an actor.

Sobti, who went from being small screen’s heartthrob in “Iss Pyar Ko Kya Naam Doon” to becoming an actor of substance in web series “Kohrra” and “Asur”, landed his first gig a TV show called “Shraddha” in 2009 while he was still in his native Delhi.

By that time, he hadn’t done much, except a few modelling jobs.

“I should’ve done that (preparation before starting acting) and that’s why my first show was really bad. It’s always been the case in my life, I started slow and picked up gradually. That’s also an indication that I think, ‘I’m oversmart, I’ll do it’ but you can’t do anything without preparation.

“But when I went into (the industry) it became a training ground… It was not as conclusive but somewhere deep down you want to be an actor. It was that kind of a feeling… I felt there was a scope for bettering performing arts in our country,” the actor told PTI in an interview.

Sobti, whose latest web series “Raat Jawaan Hai” has garnered great reviews, recalled selling a piece of land before shifting base to Mumbai.

“I thought there was an opportunity for me to give it a shot for six months and what propelled the whole thing was that I came here and I started getting work,” he added.

After signing the contract for “Shraddha”, the 40-year-old said he went back to Delhi and told his company’s CEO about bagging the show.

“I told my CEO that this was the scenario, he was an extremely generous man, and he said, ‘You may leave tomorrow’. He said some people gave me the opportunity and that’s why I’m here and I’m going to let you go, and not trouble you. He paid me a handsome gratuity and the gratuity kept me going in Mumbai because the show took off six to seven months after I came here.”

When he started running out of money, he asked his show producers to allow him to audition for TV commercials.

“At that time, audition rooms would be tiny where only 80 people could be accommodated but there would be over 150 people in it. I got discouraged. I salute the courage of the people who go there every day.

“I didn’t have an agent, so I didn’t know which ad was being shot so I would just go and check. If I liked the content I would go and wait (for the audition) or leave. During this time, I got an ad for a car that paid me handsomely so I could stay back.” (PTI)

