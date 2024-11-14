26 C
Thursday, November 14, 2024
‘Bandish Bandits’ season two to premiere on Prime Video in December

The Hills Times
The Hills Times
New Delhi, Nov 13: Musical series “Bandish Bandits” will return with its second season on Prime Video on December 13, the streaming service announced on Wednesday.
Created by  Amritpal Singh Bindra and Anand Tiwari, the romantic drama show features actors Ritwik Bhowmik and Shreya Chaudhry as  Radhe and Tamanna, two musicians who come from different worlds of music.
“The new season of this beloved musical drama continues its journey, artfully blending the intricate ragas, talas, and bandishes of Indian classical music with the bold, electrifying beats of modern rock and pop, as our leads – Radhe and Tamanna, now face off against each other in the quest for acceptance and glory,” the streamer said in a press release.
“The narrative delves deeper into family legacy bringing in themes of individuality, empowerment, and the balance between old and new to the forefront, as each character discovers and embraces their true self,” it added.
The first season of “Bandish Bandits” was released in August 2020 and also starred veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah.
The sophomore chapter has been directed by Tiwari and who has co-written the series alongside Atmika Didwania and Karan Singh Tyagi.
Returning members for season two include Sheeba Chaddha, Atul Kulkarni, Rajesh Tailang and Kunaal Roy Kapur. They are joined by newcomers — Divya Dutta, Rohan Gurbaxani, Yashaswini Dayama, Aaliyah Qureshi and Saurabh Nayyar.
Bindra, who also serves as a producer of the series, said the new season will bring in bigger conflicts as the stakes get higher and the tension between Radhe and Tamanna reaches a dramatic crescendo.
“The universal love and appreciation garnered by season one has validated the faith and work the cast and crew and the incredibly supportive team at Prime Video put behind the show, and we cannot wait for December 13 as we bring the newest season to audiences in India and across the world,” he added.
Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video India, expressed confidence that season two of “Bandish Bandits” will receive the same kind of love and acclaim as the first season did.
“At Prime Video, we take pride in bringing stories and narratives that are not only culturally relevant, but also showcase the rich tapestry of traditions we celebrate in India, ‘Bandish Bandits’ has been one such gem in our diverse list of originals,” he said.
“With the sophomore season of Bandish Bandits, we’ve pushed the boundaries with the music and the story, diving into themes of legacy, identity and ambition,” he added. “Bandish Bandits” is a Leo Media Collective Private Limited production. (PTI)

