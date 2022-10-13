Want to tell stories rooted in our soil: Aparna Purohit on film ‘Maja Ma’

Mumbai, Oct 12: Aparna Purohit, head of originals at Amazon Prime Video, says they zeroed in on “Maja Ma” as their first India original movie as the story has the power to “connect, inspire and entertain” the audiences. Directed by Anand Tiwari, the family drama features Bollywood star Madhuri Dixit in the lead along with Gajraj Rao, Ritwik Bhowmik, Barkha Singh and Srishti Shrivastava. Set against the celebratory backdrop of a quintessential, colourful Indian wedding, the story centres on Dixit’s Pallavi Patel and her quest to keep the family together while maintaining her own individuality.

“It is a story that is truly rooted in our soil,” Purohit told PTI. “At Prime Video, we truly believe that good stories can connect people, can inspire, provoke and entertain audiences. We are a nation which absolutely loves movies,” she added.

Written by Sumit Batheja, the film premiered last week on Prime Video to positive reviews.

When Tiwari and producer Amritpal Singh Bindra shared the idea of “Maja Ma”, Purohit said it “resonated with the team instantly”.

Tiwari and Bindra also had the same opinion following Bhateja’s narration as they could all connect with the family at the centre of the story. “Even though all of us come from different parts of India and socioeconomic backgrounds, we could completely resonate with the family in the story.

“Amrit and I, we like to explore family dynamics, which are very rooted into our culture. This is truly an Indian film and Indian emotion that the audience will relate to,” the director said.

Tiwari, who previously collaborated with Prime Video on the 2020 series “Bandish Bandits”, believes “Maja Ma” has the ability to touch the audiences on many levels. (PTI)