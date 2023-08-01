Bhumi joins Jio MAMI as brand ambassador for short film competition Dimensions Mumbai

Mumbai, July 31 (PTI): Actor Bhumi Pednekar has been appointed as the brand ambassador of Dimensions Mumbai, a short film competition based on the theme of Mumbai city, by Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Dimensions Mumbai, a short film competition based on the theme of Mumbai City, is back and is now open for submissions.

The category was introduced in 2009 by Jaya Bachchan as an ode to Mumbai. Dimensions Mumbai competition is applicable for young filmmakers within the age group of 18–25 years across India; all they need to do is film Mumbai-based themes in Mumbai. Commenting on this, Bhumi Pednekar said, “I am thrilled to be a part of Dimensions Mumbai this year. It’s an incredible platform for young filmmakers; it empowers them to tell personal stories that mean something to them. It gives them an opportunity to showcase their film to a larger audience on a big screen. For decades, Mumbai has inspired filmmakers from around the world. This city has cinema in its DNA. The opportunities that Mumbai can offer with an excellent platform like Dimensions Mumbai to promote filmmakers of extraordinary calibre to their full potential is special. As a proud Mumbaiite who is always amazed and excited by the city, I can’t wait to interact with some of these filmmakers, watch their films, and if I am able to positively impact their craft, I will be very happy and grateful for that.”

