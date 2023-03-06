Big B Witnesses Injuries On ‘Project K’ Shooting Set

HT Digital

MUMBAI, March 6: Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan suffered injuries during his shoot of the upcoming film ‘Project K’ in Hyderabad. He announced his wound on Twitter today.

- Advertisement -

The actor said that his “rib cartilage popped broke” and muscle tore “to the right rib cage”. Denoting it as “painful”, Bachchan stated he has been advised to take adequate rest for a few weeks. “All else is well,” he mentioned, adding that he “shall be unable to meet the well-wishers at Jalsa Gate this evening.”

After witnessing injuries, he was rushed to the AIG Hospitals in Hyderabad where a CT scan was conducted. He was later flown back home to his Mumbai residence ‘Jalsa ‘ soon after consultations with the attending doctors.

The megastar also penned down that he is in immense pain, and while he is witnessing difficulty in movement and breathing, he is now able to move around for “essential activities.”

Bachchan further declared that he has paused his work commitments for the time being until he heals entirely. “So all work that was to be done has been suspended and canceled dropped postponed for the moment until healing occurs. I rest at Jalsa and am mobile a bit for all the essential activities .. but yes in rest and generally lying around,” he added.