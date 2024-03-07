26 C
Carla Gugino joins Bill Murray and Naomi Watts in ‘The Friend’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Los Angeles, March 6:  Actor Carla Gugino will star in the independent dramedy movie ”The Friend”, based on Sigrid Nunez’s New York Times bestseller of the same name.

Gugino, known for ”The Haunting of Hill House” and ”Race to the Witch Mountain”, joins previously announced cast members Naomi Watts and Bill Murray in the movie.

Filmmaker duo Scott McGehee and David Siegel are directing the film from their script, and are also producing through their new company Big Creek Projects, reported Deadline.

”The Friend” follows a New York writer who gets disturbed after her lifelong friend and mentor’s unexpected death.

”Left with no choice, she has to deal with his complicated literary legacy, three eccentric ex-wives and a massive, brokenhearted Great Dane named Apollo,” read the synopsis of the film.

Sarah Pidgeon, Constance Wu, Ann Dowd, Noma Dumezweni, Felix Solis, and Owen Teague also round out the cast of ”The Friend”. (PTI)

