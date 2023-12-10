19 C
Guwahati
Sunday, December 10, 2023
Christian Bale, Bradley Cooper reuniting for 'Best of Enemies'

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Los Angeles, Dec 9: Hollywood stars Christian Bale and Bradley Cooper are teaming up once again for a feature film project.
The two stars had shared the screen space in David O’Russell’s American Hustle and will now feature in Best of Enemies, an adaptation of the book Best of Enemies: The Last Great Spy Story of the Cold War, reported entertainment news outlet Variety.
Eric Warren Singer, who wrote American Hustle, will adapt the script from the 2018 book by authors Eric Dezenhall and Gus Russo.
Best of Enemies follows a CIA agent and a KGB agent, who develop a bond during the waning days of the Cold War, with the two men trying to convince each other to betray their country. Several studios and distributors are circling the project, which will be produced by Atlas Entertainment.
Bale most recently appeared in Netflix’s The Pale Blue Eye and Thor: Love and Thunder.
Cooper currently stars in Netflix’s Maestro, which he also co-wrote, directed and produced. The movie is based on the life of American music icon Leonard Bernstein and his marriage to Felicia Montealegre. (PTI)

