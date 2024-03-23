27 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 23, 2024
type here...

Cillian Murphy returning as Tommy Shelby for ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie, says Steven Knight

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

London, Mar 22 (PTI) Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will be reprising his fan-favourite role of crime boss Tom Shelby from “Peaky Blinders” in a standalone feature film, show creator Steven Knight has confirmed.

The series, about the titular Peaky Blinders crime gang in the aftermath of the First World War, had ended with its sixth season run in April 2022 but Knight has always maintained that he would like to continue the story “in another form”.

- Advertisement -

At the premiere of his latest BBC drama “This Town”, Knight told British news outlet Birmingham World that Murphy would “definitely” be returning as Shelby for the movie.

“He definitely is returning for it. We’re shooting it in September just down the road in Digbeth (England),” he added.

“Peaky Blinders” also features Paul Anderson as Arthur Shelby, Sophie Rundle as Ada Shelby, and Joe Cole as John Shelby, the gang’s senior members. Late actor Helen McCrory starred in the show as Elizabeth “Polly” Gray for five seasons before she died of breast cancer in 2021.

The show, which started on BBC Two in 2013, moved to BBC One, and eventually became a worldwide phenomenon after it became available on Netflix.

- Advertisement -

Murphy’s popularity also soared, owing to his portrayal of the charismatic Tommy Shelby in the series. He recently won an Oscar for his performance in Christopher Nolan’s “Oppenheimer”.

Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try
Best Beaches In Goa
Best Beaches In Goa
Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango
Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango
8 Unmissable Delicacies To Try In Kerala
8 Unmissable Delicacies To Try In Kerala
Top Famous South Indian Sarees
Top Famous South Indian Sarees
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
The Hills Times, a largely circulated English daily published from Diphu and printed in Guwahati, having vast readership in hills districts of Assam, and neighbouring Nagaland, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh and Manipur
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Tragic poaching incident claims Rhino’s life in Kaziranga National Park

The Hills Times - 0
Popular South Indian Dishes To Try Best Beaches In Goa Top 10 Must-Try Indian Varieties Of Mango 8 Unmissable Delicacies To Try In Kerala Top Famous South Indian Sarees