30 C
Guwahati
Thursday, June 6, 2024
type here...

Netflix confirms Cillian Murphy will return as Tommy Shelby in ‘Peaky Blinders’ movie

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, June 5: Oscar winner Cillian Murphy will reprise his role as Birmingham gangster Tommy Shelby in a “Peaky Blinders” movie, streaming platform Netflix has confirmed. Set to arrive on the streamer, the new film is made in association with BBC. It will be directed by Tom Harper and written by Steven Knight.

Murphy, who earlier this year won his first best actor Oscar for “Oppenheimer”, dedicated the upcoming movie to admirers of the series

- Advertisement -

“It seems like Tommy Shelby wasn’t finished with me. It is very gratifying to be recollaborating with Steven Knight and Tom Harper on the film version of Peaky Blinders. This is one for the fans,” the actor said in a statement.

The series, about the titular Peaky Blinders crime gang in the aftermath of the First World War, had ended with its sixth season run in April 2022 creator Knight had maintained he would like to continue the story “in another form”.

Harper, who helmed episodes of the show’s first season in 2013, said he is thrilled that a “Peaky Blinders” movie is about to happen.

“It will be an explosive chapter in the Peaky Blinders story. No holds barred. Full on Peaky Blinders at war,” he added. The film, which goes into production later this year, will be an epic continuation of the multi-award-winning gangster saga.

- Advertisement -

Set in Birmingham between 1919 and 1934, “Peaky Blinders” followed the rise of the Shelby family as they navigated a world wracked with radical social, economic, and political change.

“When I first directed ‘Peaky Blinders’ over 10 years ago, we didn’t know what the series would become, but we did know that there was something in the alchemy of the cast and the writing that felt explosive. Peaky has always been a story about family — and so it’s incredibly exciting to be reuniting with Steve and Cillian to bring the movie to audiences across the world on Netflix,” Harper said. (PTI)

10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

06 June, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 hills stations in north-east India to visit 10 Must-Visit Places In Kerala During Monsoons 8 Places You Must Visit in Darjeeling Top Travel Destinations In India For June-July 10 Must-Visit World Heritage Sites In India