‘Deadpool’ star Karan Soni to headline thriller movie ‘Fade to Black’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
Los Angeles, Sept 25: Indian American actor Karan Soni will play the lead role in the upcoming thriller film “Fade to Black”. Soni is best known for playing Dopinder in the Ryan Reynolds-led “Deadpool” film series as well as movies such as “A Nice Indian Boy”, “Safety Not Guaranteed”, “Paper Flowers” and “Strange World”.
In “Fade to Black”, the actor will feature alongside Katerina Tannenbaum, Max Carver, Rafael Casal, Gavin Leatherwood, Joseph Lee, John Carroll Lynch and Zosia Mamet, reported entertainment news outlet ‘Variety’.
The movie will mark the directorial debut of Andrew Sandler, who earlier directed music videos for artists including Blink-182, Justin Bieber, Machine Gun Kelly and Ariana Grande. The story follows Amit (Soni) as he navigates the horrors of trying to break into the twisted business of Hollywood. “After an accidental death spurs a sinister epiphany, the screenwriter starts committing the murders of his script’s fictional serial killer in a desperate attempt to generate the IP necessary to get his movie made.
The film promises a darkly comedic exploration of ambition, madness and the brutal reality of the entertainment industry,” according to the official logline.
The screenplay, written by Brandon Cohen, was discovered on ‘The Black List’ site by Danny Hamouie and Brent Craft. Paul Scanlan and David Baxter will produce through the ‘Legion M’ banner alongside Craft, under ‘Craftsmen Media Co’ and Andrew Carlberg. Randall Einhorn, Danny Hamouie and Jeff Annison will serve as executive producers. (PTI)

