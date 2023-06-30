Dharmendra posts heartfelt message for Hema Malini, daughters Esha and Ahana

Mumbai, June 29 (PTI): Veteran actor Dharmendra has penned a note for wife Hema Malini, daughters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, saying that his advanced age and ill health prevents him from personally telling them about the love and respect he has for them.

The Hindi cinema veteran shared a throwback photo with Esha Deol alongside his post.

“Esha , Ahana , Hema and all my darling kids… loving Takhtani’s and Vohra’s l love you and respect you all from the core of my heart… age and illness is telling upon me I could have spoken personally to to you… but,” Dharmendra wrote.

The 87-year-old didn’t provide any details about his “illness”.

Hours later, Esha posted a photo from her 2012 wedding to Bharat Takhtani. In the framed photo, she is accompanied by Dharmendra, Malini and her husband.

“Love you papa . You are the best. Love you unconditionally & you know that . Cheer up & always be happy & healthy. Love u (sic),” the 41-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Dharmendra’s post comes days after the marriage of Sunny Deol’s son Karan Deol to longtime girlfriend Drisha Acharya.

Malini, who is Dharmendra’s second wife, and her daughters were absent from the wedding festivities.

