22 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 2, 2024
type here...

Diljit Dosanjh calls himself an SRK fan at Kolkata show, superstar wishes him best for his tour

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh declared himself as a fan of Shah Rukh Khan at his Kolkata concert over the weekend and also won praise from the superstar for bringing joy to the city with his performance.

During his show in the West Bengal capital on Saturday as part of his ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour’, the singer gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, invoking its popular Bengali theme: “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re (We will act, fight, and win).”

- Advertisement -

Diljit shared a clip from his speech on X on Sunday.

Related Posts:

“‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re’, it’s the tagline of Kolkata Knight Riders, it’s very good. Since I am a fan of Shah Rukh Khan sir, I anyway would have liked it.

“It’s a good mantra too. That you work hard, fight with yourself, and winning or losing is a separate matter. It’s our duty to give our 100 per cent, and when you do that, you are bound to win,” the singer can be heard saying in the video.

Hours later, Shah Rukh responded to the post and went on to wish the singer for his upcoming performances.

- Advertisement -

“Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour. Love u (sic),” the actor said.

Diljit’s next stop as part of the ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour’ is Bengaluru where he will perform on December 6.

10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

02 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Birds to Spot in North East India 10 Beautiful Lakes In South India 10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu 10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter