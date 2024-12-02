Diljit Dosanjh calls himself an SRK fan at Kolkata show, superstar wishes him best for his tour

New Delhi, Dec 1 (PTI) Punjabi singing sensation Diljit Dosanjh declared himself as a fan of Shah Rukh Khan at his Kolkata concert over the weekend and also won praise from the superstar for bringing joy to the city with his performance.

During his show in the West Bengal capital on Saturday as part of his ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour’, the singer gave a shout-out to Shah Rukh’s IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders, invoking its popular Bengali theme: “Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re (We will act, fight, and win).”

Diljit shared a clip from his speech on X on Sunday.

“‘Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo Re’, it’s the tagline of Kolkata Knight Riders, it’s very good. Since I am a fan of Shah Rukh Khan sir, I anyway would have liked it.

“It’s a good mantra too. That you work hard, fight with yourself, and winning or losing is a separate matter. It’s our duty to give our 100 per cent, and when you do that, you are bound to win,” the singer can be heard saying in the video.

Hours later, Shah Rukh responded to the post and went on to wish the singer for his upcoming performances.

“Thank you for bringing joy to the City of Joy, @diljitdosanjh Paaji. I’m sure all at @KKRiders and their fans love the Korbo Lorbo Jeetbo reference. All the best and have a great tour. Love u (sic),” the actor said.

Diljit’s next stop as part of the ‘Dil-Luminati India Tour’ is Bengaluru where he will perform on December 6.