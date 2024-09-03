31 C
Boman Irani’s directorial debut ‘The Mehta Boys’ to premiere at Chicago SAFF

The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
NEW DELHI, Sept 2: Actor Boman Irani’s directorial debut The Mehta Boys, starring him alongside Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, will open this year’s Chicago South Asian Film Festival ahead of its digital debut on Prime Video, the streamer announced on Monday.

Sharing a poster of the film on Instagram, Prime Video wrote, “Boys played well, indeed. The Mehta Boys premieres as the Opening Film of the Chicago South Asian Film Festival.” The 15th Annual Chicago South Asian Film Festival will commence on September 20. Following the screening of The Mehta Boys, a Q&A session with actors Boman Irani, Avinash Tiwary and Shreya Chaudhry, and producers Danesh Irani and Vikesh Bhutani will be held.

Boman will lead a master class on The Mehta Boys’ writing process with Alexander Dinelaris Jr on the following day. “A father and son embark on an involuntary 48-hour odyssey, navigating clashing perspectives as they confront the intricate nuances of their strained relationship,” reads the synopsis of the film on IMDb.

Prime Video announced the film back in March with the same poster shared on Monday. In the poster, the father-son duo can be seen standing at an airport, with Boman lifting his arm for a handshake from his son, played by Avinash.

“A father and son, at odds with each other, find themselves compelled to spend 48 hours together. The Mehta Boys follows their tumultuous journey and offers an exploration of the complexities in a father-son relationship,” Prime Video captioned the poster shared on March 19. Produced by Irani Movietone LLP and Chalkboard Entertainment LLP, The Mehta Boys is written by Alex Dinelaris Jr and Boman. Also featuring Shreya Chaudhry, the film will be released on Prime Video following the world premiere at Chicago South Asian Film Festival. (PTI)

