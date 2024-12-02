22 C
Guwahati
Monday, December 2, 2024
type here...

Dua Lipa performs mash-up of ‘Levitating’ and ‘Wo Ladki Jo’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai concert

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, Dec 1: Pop star Dua Lipa surprised the audience at her Mumbai concert by performing a mash-up of her chartbuster “Levitating” and “Wo Ladki Jo”, a song from the 1999 Bollywood film “Baadshah” fronted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Dua, also known for tracks like “Illusion”, “Dance The Night”, “Houdini” and “One Kiss”, took the stage on Saturday as part of the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert.

- Advertisement -

According to videos circulating on social media, the singer can be seen grooving to the fusion of the two songs, which went viral on social media a few years ago owing to their similar beat pattern.

Related Posts:

Shah Rukh’s daughter, actor Suhana Khan also shared a reel of the singer’s Saturday night performance on her Instagram Story with a series of emojis.

While “Wo Ladki Jo”, sung by Abhijeet, is composed by Anu Malik and penned by Sameer for Abbas-Mustan’s hit film “Baadshah”, the song “Levitating” is part of Dua’s 2020 album “Future Nostalgia”.

This was her second performance in India after a 2019 concert at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai. At the time, the 29-year-old also met Shah Rukh.

- Advertisement -

Dua has visited India on her personal trips, the last one being around December 2023 when she explored the streets of Rajasthan and Delhi.

10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Birds to Spot in North East India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Beautiful Lakes In South India
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter
Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

02 December, 2024 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
10 Birds to Spot in North East India 10 Beautiful Lakes In South India 10 Best Winter Trips in Tamil Nadu 10 Types of South Indian Rice Dishes and How to Make Them Best Places to Visit in Himachal Pradesh for Honeymoon in Winter