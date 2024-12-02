Dua Lipa performs mash-up of ‘Levitating’ and ‘Wo Ladki Jo’ featuring Shah Rukh Khan at Mumbai concert

NEW DELHI, Dec 1: Pop star Dua Lipa surprised the audience at her Mumbai concert by performing a mash-up of her chartbuster “Levitating” and “Wo Ladki Jo”, a song from the 1999 Bollywood film “Baadshah” fronted by Shah Rukh Khan.

Dua, also known for tracks like “Illusion”, “Dance The Night”, “Houdini” and “One Kiss”, took the stage on Saturday as part of the second edition of the Zomato Feeding India Concert.

According to videos circulating on social media, the singer can be seen grooving to the fusion of the two songs, which went viral on social media a few years ago owing to their similar beat pattern.

Shah Rukh’s daughter, actor Suhana Khan also shared a reel of the singer’s Saturday night performance on her Instagram Story with a series of emojis.

While “Wo Ladki Jo”, sung by Abhijeet, is composed by Anu Malik and penned by Sameer for Abbas-Mustan’s hit film “Baadshah”, the song “Levitating” is part of Dua’s 2020 album “Future Nostalgia”.

This was her second performance in India after a 2019 concert at the OnePlus Music Festival in Navi Mumbai. At the time, the 29-year-old also met Shah Rukh.

Dua has visited India on her personal trips, the last one being around December 2023 when she explored the streets of Rajasthan and Delhi.