27.6 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, June 4, 2025
type here...

Ed Sheeran shares throwback video with Shah Rukh Khan: Love this guy so much

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

NEW DELHI, June 3: British singer Ed Sheeran, known for tracks like “Shape of You”, “Bad Habits” and “Thinking Out Loud”, shared a throwback post from his visit to India and his meeting with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan and other celebrities.

Sheeran, who visited India earlier this year as part of his (+-=÷x) Mathematics Tour, shared a post where he is hanging out with SRK. He tagged the clip with the caption, “@iamsrk, love the guy so much.”

- Advertisement -

During his tour between January to February, Sheeran travelled to perform across six cities, including Pune, Hyderabad, Chennai, Bengaluru, Shillong, and Delhi NCR.

Related Posts:

On Monday, Sheeran uploaded a series of pictures and videos on his Instagram, ahead of the release of his song “Sapphire”.

Another slide features Sheeran and Bollywood singer Arijit Singh having coffee. “Sapphire” will release on June 5. It is a part of Sheeran’s album “Play”.Besides Khan and Singh, the “Bad Habits” singer also met music maestro A R Rahman, with whom he performed at his Chennai concert in February. Sheeran visited India for the first time in 2015. He returned to the country for another show in 2017 and later in 2019.

Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore
5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://www.thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Meghalaya Honeymoon Murder: Police Recover Suspected Murder Weapon, Search for Wife...

The Hills Times -
Most Visited Destinations in India During the Rainy Season Top 10 Health Benefits of Drinking Coconut Water in Summer 15 Best Places To Visit In Northeast India During The Monsoon 7 Magical Monsoon Getaways In India For Nature Lovers 5 Hidden Hill Stations Near Shillong You Should Explore