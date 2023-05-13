Film producer Sangeeta Ahir announces her maiden Telugu film ‘Spy’

Mumbai, May 12 (PTI): Film producer Sangeeta Ahir on Friday announced her foray into the Telugu movie industry with “Spy”, featuring Nikhil Siddhartha of “Kartikeya” fame. The upcoming suspense thriller is directed by Garry BH from a story by K Rajashekhar Reddy, a press release stated.

It is set to be released on June 29 in Telugu and in Hindi. Sangeeta, wife of noted politician Sachin Ahir, previously backed Hindi and Marathi movies such as “Golmaal Returns”, “Total Dhamaal” and “Dagadi Chawl”.

The producer said the team at her production banner Mangalmurti Films Private Limited had been discussing the idea of venturing into the South film market for a long time.

“We were looking forward to associating with ‘Spy’ movie. Audiences always appreciated good stories. This is an era of pan-India films and now language is no barrier for viewers. “Nothing is more superior than the content itself. ‘Spy’ was originally made in Telugu but it will also be released in Hindi. I am pretty sure that audiences all over India are going to like the film,” Ahir said in a statement. “Spy” has been jointly produced by K Rajashekhar Reddy and Kalapi Nagada of Cinekorn Entertainment.

