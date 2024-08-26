29 C
Filming on ‘The Batman Part II’ to begin next year: writer Mattson Tomlin

Los Angeles, Aug 25: The shooting for the upcoming sequel of Matt Reeves’ “Batman” is expected to begin next year, movie’s co-writer Mattson Tomlin has confirmed.
The much awaited Warner Bros film, which reportedly faced production delays, is a sequel to 2022’s “The Batman”, which saw Robert Pattinson play the titular superhero with Zoe Kravitz, Colin Farrell, and Jeffrey Wright in key roles.
Tomlin has penned the script of “The Batman Part II” with Reeves and the writer said the “bar just couldn’t be higher”.
“It’s shooting next year. We’re gearing up, and I will say that the bar just couldn’t be higher. It’s the sequel to the first one. But also, Matt is like no other. In the five years now that I’ve been working with him as closely as I have, I’ve tried to absorb as much as humanly possible from him.
“I’m so grateful for the time that I get to spend with him, because he is a true artist who is operating in a world where sometimes art doesn’t get to flourish, and he’s trying to make something that really matters. So to be able to just be on the ride and be part of that process, it’s pretty unbelievable, pretty tremendous. I’m psyched for the movie,” he told entertainment news outlet Screen Rant.
Warner Bros officially greenlit the sequel to “The Batman” at a CinemaCon presentation in 2022, a month after it released in theatres.
“The Batman” starred Pattinson as the caped crusader, who has been fighting crime in Gotham City for two years, uncovering corruption while pursuing the Riddler , a serial killer who targets Gotham’s elite.
It featured Kravitz as Selina Kyle/Catwoman, Wright as James Gordon, Farrell as Oswald Cobblepot/Penguin, John Turturro as Carmine Falcone, Peter Sarsgaard as Gil Colson, and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth.
The movie earned over USD 750 million at the global box office. (PTI)

