23 C
Guwahati
Tuesday, January 7, 2025
type here...

Glad our film will finally hit big screen: Kangana Ranaut on ‘Emergency’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Jan 6: Actor-filmmaker Kangana Ranaut shared the trailer of her much awaited film “Emergency” on Monday, calling the journey to the release of the political drama a long one “filled with challenges”. Starring Ranaut as former prime minister Indira Gandhi, the film missed out on its September 6, 2024 release date as it was unable to obtain the clearance certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

“Emergency” was mired in controversy after Sikh organisations, including the Shiromani Akali Dal, accused it of misrepresenting the community and getting facts wrong.

- Advertisement -

Ranaut, who also serves as director and producer on the film, said she is looking forward to its release on January 17.

Related Posts:

“I’m glad that our film ‘Emergency’ will finally hit the big screen on 17th January. This story isn’t just about a controversial leader; it delves into themes that remain profoundly relevant today, making the journey both difficult and significant,” the actor-BJP MP said in a statement. “Releasing just a week before Republic Day, it’s the perfect time to reflect on the resilience of our Constitution and experience the film with your loved ones,” she added.

Ranaut shared the trailer of the film on her X handle.

She captioned her post as: “1975, Emergency – A Defining chapter in Indian History. Indira: India’s most powerful woman. Her ambition transformed the nation, but her #EMERGENCY plunged it into chaos.” “Emergency” delves into the emergency that was imposed by Indira Gandhi for 21 months from 1975 to 1977 and its aftermath. “As we mark 50 years since the 1975 Emergency, this film isn’t just a historical retelling—it’s a reflection on the resilience of democracy and a tribute to those who fought to protect it. ‘Emergency’ is a cinematic milestone that challenges audiences to question, engage, and remember the cost of freedom,” added producer Umesh KR Bansal. (PTI)

7 Oldest Countries in the World
7 Oldest Countries in the World
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss
10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

07 January, 2025 | ePaper

The Hills Times -
7 Oldest Countries in the World Honeymoon Destinations To Visit In India Under Rs 50,000 10 Rare and Beautiful Birds to Spot in the Wild 8 Budget Friendly Honeymoon Destinations In India 10 South Indian Dishes That are Good for Weight Loss