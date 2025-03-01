26 C
Guwahati
Saturday, March 1, 2025
type here...

Govinda, Sunita divorce rumours swirl amid conflicting reports

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

MUMBAI, Feb 28: Are actor Govinda and his wife of 38 years Sunita Ahuja headed for divorce? His lawyer says yes, his manager admits to “just a difference of opinion”, the star himself doesn’t want to comment and Sunita has been giving multiple interviews indicating that all may not be well.

As is often the case with film stars and their personal lives, there have been lots of rumours, some gossip but little clarity.

- Advertisement -

Lalit Bindal, lawyer and a close family friend of the “Hero No 1” star, said Ahuja has indeed filed for divorce.

Related Posts:

“… there are some misunderstandings. I can confirm that she filed for divorce. I have the notice with me. But it will be settled soon,” Bindal told PTI.

Asked to comment on the divorce reports, Govinda’s manager Shashi Sinha said the matter has been blown out of proportion.

“Govinda ji doesn’t want to comment on the rumours. He is busy working on his two home production films. He is upset with the way things have come out. It’s disheartening,” Sinha told PTI.

- Advertisement -

There is no friction, just a difference of opinion between the couple, he added.

“It is regarding the work he is doing under his home production banner. Sunita ji wants him to wisely make choices,” Sinha said.

Bindal also addressed the rumours that the couple have been living separately for many years.
“It is not like that they live separately. You take any minister or politician, they have an official bungalow. Same is the case with Govinda. He has a flat directly opposite his bungalow… Many politicians and film stars come over for meetings so he stays in the official bungalow… And this has been the case since 2004,” he said. In an interview to The Times of India, Govinda denied that divorce is on the cards “There are only business talks going… I am in the process of starting my films,” he said somewhat ambiguous.

The rumour mills got going after Sunita gave a spate of media interviews where she discussed her marriage, her take on infidelity and said candidly that she doesn’t want to marry the actor in her next life.

- Advertisement -

In one podcast, she declared Govinda doesn’t like her criticism and often says he has enemies in his house.

In another podcast in which she was asked about Govinda’s romantic side, Sunita said, “I have told him that in my next life, he should not be my husband. He doesn’t go on holidays. I am a person who wants to go out with her husband and eat pani-puri on the streets. He spent too much time working. I don’t recall a single instance when we both went out to watch a movie.”

The couple has two children, son Yashvardhan and daughter Tina.

Govinda, a huge star in the 1990s with films such as “Aankhen” and “Haseena Man Jaayegi”, is back in the news with the talk of divorce. His last film was “Rangeela Raja” in 2019. In 2004, he contested Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket and defeated BJP stalwart Ram Naik from Mumbai North. Last year, he joined Eknath Shinde’s Shiv Sena.

The star, who won many fans with his dance moves, hit the headlines last year when his licensed revolver accidentally fired and he hit his leg. (PTI)

12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views
10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views

- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Assam Schools Directed to Verify Teachers’ Degrees Following Forgery Allegations

The Hills Times -
12 Fruits Women Over 40 Must Add To Their Diet 10 South Indian Dishes That One Can Enjoy During Fasting Notable Fish Species of Indian Rivers 10 New Animal Species Discovered in 2024 10 Breathtaking Mountain Towns in India with Stunning Views