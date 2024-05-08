23 C
Guwahati
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
type here...

Gratitude forever: Allu Arjun on 20 years of his Telugu hit ‘Arya’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

New Delhi, May 7 (PTI) National Award-winning actor Allu Arjun on Tuesday marked the 20th anniversary of his blockbuster movie “Arya”.

The 2004 film was a major milestone in Arjun’s career after he made his debut in Telugu cinema with 2003’s “Gangotri”.

- Advertisement -

“Twenty years of ‘Arya’. It’s not just a movie… It’s a moment in time that changed the course of my life. Gratitude forever,” the 42-year-old star wrote in a post on social media platform X.

“Arya”, in which Arjun played the role of the titular protagonist, a free-spirited guy who falls in love with a girl named Geetha, had marked the directorial debut of popular filmmaker Sukumar.
The actor and the filmmaker later collaborated for “Arya 2”, the 2009 follow-up that also featured Kajal Aggarwal and Navdeep.

After the “Arya” films, Arjun and Sukumar reunited for the 2021 blockbuster movie “Pushpa 1: The Rise”, which went on to become one of the biggest money-spinners of the year earning over Rs 350 crore.

The film depicted the rise of a low-wage labourer (played by Arjun) in the smuggling syndicate of red sandalwood, a rare wood that grows only in the Seshachalam Hills of Andhra Pradesh state.
The duo are currently awaiting “Pushpa 2: The Rule”, which is currently slated for release on August 15.

7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol
- Advertisement -
The Hills Times
The Hills Timeshttps://thehillstimes.in/
Welcome to The Hills Times, your trusted source for daily news and updates in English from the heart of Assam, India. Since our establishment in 2000, we've been dedicated to providing timely and accurate information to our readers in Diphu and Guwahati. As the first English newspaper in the then undemarcated Karbi Anglong district, we've forged a strong connection with diverse communities and age groups, earning a reputation for being a reliable source of news and insights. In addition to our print edition, we keep pace with the digital age through our website, https://thehillstimes.in, where we diligently update our readers with the latest happenings day by day. Whether it's local events, regional developments, or global news, The Hills Times strives to keep you informed with dedication and integrity. Join us in staying ahead of the curve and exploring the world through our lens.
Latest news
- Advertisement -
Related news
- Advertisement -

Editorial

Must read

Popular categories

- Advertisement -
MORE STORIES

Met Gala 2024: Alia Bhatt walks in floral saree by Sabyasachi...

The Hills Times -
7 Types Of South Indian Biryani That Are Must Try Top 10 Must-Visit Attractions In Sri Lanka Best Places In India To Admire The Beautiful Cherry Blossoms 7 Most Scenic Train Journeys In South India Top 10 Best Places to Visit in Kasol