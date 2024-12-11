19 C
Hansal Mehta, Kiran Rao celebrate twin Golden Globe nominations for ‘All We Imagine As Light’

Entertainment
Updated:
The Hills Times
By The Hills Times
New Delhi, Dec 10: Filmmakers Hansal Mehta, Kiran Rao, and actor Anil Kapoor congratulated director Payal Kapadia after her acclaimed film “All We Imagine As Light” secured two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards 2025.

The Malayalam-Hindi film, which marks Kapadia’s feature directorial debut, is nominated for Best Motion Picture Non-English Language and the Best Direction – Motion Picture at the upcoming awards.

“All We Imagine…” charted history by becoming the first Indian title from India to win the Grand Prix Award at the Cannes Film Festival in May.

It follows two nurses Prabha (Kani Kusruti) and Anu (Divya Prabha) from Kerala navigating life and love in Mumbai along with their friend and cook Parvaty (Chhaya Kadam).

Mehta, who has long supported the movie as India’s “official selection for the Oscars”, shared the Golden Globe nomination cards for the film on X soon after the announcement was made on Monday.

In September, the Film Federation of India (FFI) selected Hindi film “Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies)”, about two brides getting swapped on the day of their wedding during a train ride in 2001, to represent India at the 97th Academy Awards in the Best International Film category.
“India’s official selection for the Oscars secures 2 nominations at the Golden Globes. Best non-English language film and best director for All We Imagine As Light and Payal Kapadia,” Mehta wrote, tongue firmly in cheek. “Laapataa Ladies” director Rao said “Christmas has come early this year” with twin Golden Globe nominations for “All We Imagine…”

“Brava Payal!” she wrote on her Instagram Stories.

“Let’s celebrate this together,” actor Divya Prabha wrote on Rao’s post.

Kapoor, who was part of the multiple Golden Globe-winning English movie “Slumdog Millionaire”, said it is a “monumental recognition of Indian cinema and the storytelling prowess” of Kapadia. “So incredibly proud!” he wrote on his official X page.

Rana Daggubati, whose production banner Spirit Media has distributed “All We Imagine…” across Indian theatres, shared the news on his Instagram Stories with two star-struck emojis. After “All We Imagine…” film was announced as one of the nominees in the Best Motion Picture Non-English Language category, the official Instagram page of the film posted: “Honoured to be in the company of such incredible films from around the world.”

Other names in the segment are: “Emilia Perez” (France), “The Girl With the Needle” (Poland), “I’m Still Here” (Brazil), “The Seed of the Sacred Fig (US) and the “Vermiglio” (Italy).

The makers dedicated the Best Direction – Motion Picture to “everyone who poured their hearts into making this film”. In this category at the 82nd Golden Globes, Kapadia will compete with Brady Corbet (“The Brutalist”), Coralie Fargeat (“The Substance”), Edward Berger (“Conclave”), Jacques Audiard (“Emilia Perez”) and Sean Baker, whose “Anora” won Cannes top prize Palme d’Or.

“All We Imagine…” has been on a winning streak since it earned the Cannes Grand Prix, the second highest honour at the prestigious film gala. It was recently named the best international feature at Gotham Awards and New York Film Critics Circle as well as best 2024 film by Sight and Sound magazine.

In 2022, SS Rajamouli’s “RRR” earned two nominations at the Globes in Best Non-English Language Film and Best Song for “Naatu Naatu”. The film registered a win in the song category. It also became the first Indian feature production to claim an Oscar in the best original song segment for “Naatu Naatu”.

Previously, Shekhar Kapur was nominated in the Best Direction – Motion Picture category at the 1999 Globes for his Hollywood film “Elizabeth”, whereas Mira Nair’s “Salaam Bombay” (1989) and “Monsoon Wedding” (2002) were nominated for Best Foreign Language Film, which has been renamed to Best Motion Feature Non-English. The 2025 Golden Globe Awards will be held on January 5 in Los Angeles. It will stream live in India on Lionsgate Play. (PTI)

